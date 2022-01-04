Today, I must thank Harry Prentiss (Letter to the Editor, Dec. 18) for another insight into the conservative mind.
He said in response to my recent letter that he isn’t a racist, after I wrote that his tendency to disbelieve things he hasn’t personally experienced might include an inability to believe that racism exists. Mr. Prentiss might be a great friend of African Americans, but his response illustrates a further characteristic of the conservative mind — everything is personal. It doesn’t believe in anything it hasn’t personally experienced, and it gives outsized influence to the things it has experienced. You know which white Republicans believe in racism? Those with bi-racial grandchildren. You know which white Republicans believe that our legal system is screwy? Those who have been arrested. You know which right-wing conspiracy theorists believe in COVID-19? Those who have had it. This attitude is aggravating enough on a personal level, but when it becomes institutional it holds a powerful, perverse and negative influence.
For instance, the petroleum industry can’t believe that green energy can ever be a thing, and Joe Manchin can’t believe that his family-owned coal operation can continue to make a profit in a green energy economy. Fair enough. However, Joe Manchin is in a position to block a green energy bill, and the petroleum industry is in a position to keep gas prices elevated, both of which make green energy programs seem like losing propositions to the casual observer, never mind climate change or other consequences of the carbon economy. The American voter is nothing if not casual, so this mean girl approach actually works to elect people who will keep gas prices low, because who likes high gas prices? Never mind the huge subsidies we all pay to the petroleum industry and all those melting glaciers, droughts and tornadoes.
All because a few people in positions of power can’t believe something.
21st century American conservatives don’t believe it because it hasn’t happened to them yet, but nations built on belief are the most brutal and least successful in history. Iran. North Korea. The Soviet Union. Or they are under constant attack, like Cuba and Israel. When great nations like Japan and Germany have veered into belief-driven systems of government, the rest of the world has spanked them hard, thankfully. America was founded as a truth-driven nation — “We hold these truths to be self-evident,” not “these beliefs,” but truths can be elusive and hard to understand. And belief is so much easier.
America has been and can continue to be greater than any nation the world has ever known, but it requires constantly working to expand our imagination of what our great country can be. Fear, envy, and yes, a lack of imagination are the main obstacles to continuing to grow America’s influence, prosperity and security.
While we rightfully hold onto what we know, we should also be trying to constantly expand our imaginations to keep up with our countrymen and women and keep ahead of the rest of the world. Instead, almost half of us seem to be saying, “Go around” to the rest of the world, happy to go 40, “safely,” in the 55 mph slow lane. Because we can’t believe how fast the rest of the world is going.
Trey Casimir lives in Lewisburg.