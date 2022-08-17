I want to thank Jack Fisher for his letter in The Daily Item on Aug. 12 about paying school taxes. In some years, it is hard for me (single, limited income, 83 years old) to have enough in the bank to pay the school taxes at the discount rate. So I understand what he was saying but I do not agree with his viewpoint.
I have never questioned the importance of everyone paying these taxes because I always believed that public education is essential. Mr. Fisher’s letter made me check my belief and what searching I could do at home confirmed it for me.
Public education and public schools have been a part of our country even before it was a country because an educated citizenry is critical to democracy. Whether or not you have children or grandchildren in the local schools is irrelevant (like Mr. Fisher, I do not have). We are all better off if those around us have at least a basic education. And that is what our local school taxes support.
So, thank you, Mr. Fisher. It’s always good to revisit our long-held beliefs to make sure they are well-founded.
While it may be a challenge to come up with the money this month, I will do it willingly because I still believe — and our history confirms it — that public education is the responsibility of the entire community and a benefit to us all.
Susan Waggoner,
Mifflinburg