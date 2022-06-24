The Jan. 6 hearings have us to believe a big lie that President Trump was detached from reality.
I think these hearings are a conspiracy and unconstitutional.
I quote a section of Mr. George Will of the Washington Post: “Congress has neither a constitutional power nor an institutional aptitude for building a criminal case against Donald Trump. If the committee attempts this, it will sink into the quicksand of fascinating but legally problematic definitions of conspiracy and of speech that becomes illegal by inciting illegality.”
Do those that are on the hearing committee think they are above the law? Those meaning Democrats.
John Benick,
Trevorton