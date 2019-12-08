The bells serve as reminders — the holiday season is a great time to donate to those in need.
Volunteers are ringing those bells outside several businesses as part of the Salvation Army’s annual Kettle Drive, a time when we are invited to pull a few coins, dollar bills or more out of our pockets and drop them into the little red kettles.
At the same time, The Daily Item, Sunbury Broadcasting Corp. and Mifflinburg Bank & Trust have launched the annual Needy Family Fund, which has raised more than $2.9 million during the holiday seasons since 1987 to assist those served by the Salvation Army.
These efforts have specific goals — to provide food, financial assistance, gifts and other blessings to those who need them throughout the entire year.
Joel Harris, the community coordinator for the Salvation Army offices in Sunbury and Milton, said the Kettle Drive goal is $100,000 for the local region this year — $60,000 for the Sunbury office and $40,000 for the office in Milton. Last year, the Salvation Army’s annual Kettle Drive brought in $97,977.
In the Sunbury area, kettles are located at Boscov’s and the main entrance to the Susquehanna Valley Mall; Community Aid in Hummels Wharf; Family Dollar and Sunbury Market House in Sunbury; Surplus Outlet in Northumberland; Tractor Supply in Shamokin Dam and Walmart in Selinsgrove.
In the Milton region, volunteers will be ringing bells at Big Lots, Country Cupboard, Walmart, Street of Shops and the Lewisburg Farmers Market in Lewisburg and Great Valu in Turbotville.
The kettle drive ends at 3 p.m. Dec. 24.
The Needy Family Fund is the largest fundraiser of the year for the Salvation Army. Last year, the fund raised $116,774. The biggest year was 2013 with $145,128.
To celebrate its involvement in the Needy Family Fund over the last 20 years, the 1994 Charles B. Degenstein Foundation has pledged to match the first $50,000 raised. The Degenstein Foundations have donated nearly $475,000 since 1999 when they joined the annual campaign. Last year, the foundations donated $45,000: $5,000 from the Charles B. Degenstein Foundation, $10,000 from the Charles and Betty Degenstein Foundation and $30,000 from the 1994 Charles B. Degenstein Foundation.
Donors can make checks payable to The Needy Family Fund and mail or drop them off to any location of program co-sponsor Mifflinburg Bank & Trust. Donors can also mail a check to 250 E. Chestnut St., Mifflinburg, PA, 17844, or donate online at https://www.mbtc.com.
Distribution days for holiday gifts and food baskets are scheduled for Dec. 18 at the Sunbury Plaza, 1171 N. Fourth St., Sunbury, and Dec. 19 at the Salvation Army headquarters at 30 Center St., Milton.
NOTE: Opinions expressed in The Daily Item’s editorials are the consensus of the publisher and top newsroom executives. Today’s was written by Digital Editor Dave Hilliard.