Did you know that the operating costs for the private health insurance companies in the United States averages 20 percent, thanks in part to the overpaid chief executive officers plus the large profits paid to stockholders?
Did you know that the non-profit government-operated Medicare healthcare program pays for 100 percent of approved hospital bills and 80 percent of approved medical expenses, but its cost of operation is only 3 percent. In addition, it is good anywhere in the United States even if you change jobs and/or move within the country.
Did you also know that General Motors makes cars in Canada because they don’t have to pay for their employees’ health insurance there?
Like it or not, Medicare for all is a good idea; and like him or not, Bernie Sanders is right!
David L. Faust,
Selinsgrove