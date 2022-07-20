Walking out to fill the birdbath this morning, I crunched brown grass underfoot. Small streambeds near my house have gone dry sooner than I remember, and the humidity has been weirdly low for July. Predicted rain hasn’t materialized.
Saturday’s Daily Item included the headline, “U.K. issues first ever ‘red-warning’ for hot weather,’” with temps there expected to reach 104 degrees this week. “At this level, illness and death may occur among the fit and healthy, and not just in high-risk groups,” warned the U.K. Health Security Agency. In the article, climate scientist Nikos Christidis commented that the chances of such temperatures “are already 10 times higher than they would be without the influence of human activity.”
The dots are getting easier to connect.
Meanwhile, yesterday I was shocked again at the cost of filling up my car. But what if, as gas prices rose, we received checks from the government to offset those increases? What if we levied fees on producers most responsible for greenhouse gas emissions, incentivizing them to invest in the technology and jobs needed for a clean energy economy — one immune to manipulation by Russia, China, and Saudi Arabia — and returned that money to American households? Scientists and economists agree that imposing a price on carbon — a strategy that even Sen. Lindsey Graham (R-SC) has said he favors — will help put the brakes on global warming.
It’s time to convince our elected representatives that meaningful action on climate change is in their best interest, as well as ours.
Sabrina Kirby,
Lewisburg