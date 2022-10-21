This November we face choices involving our best interests and our support of democracy. Republicans’ doctrine of limited government means getting rid of programs such as social security, Medicare, affordable health care, veterans’ benefits, and more. They want to destroy public education with their voucher support. They want to make voting more restrictive.
Republican candidates support unreasonable restrictions on abortion. How do you equate no abortions and no child care? They want no controls on those guns that have no other purpose than to kill people. Republicans want government out of our lives except when government benefits them. Deficits are terrible but let’s have more tax cuts for the ultra rich.
When Governor Ron DeSantis of Florida was in Congress, he voted against government aid for New York when it was devastated by Hurricane Sandy. Now he accepts that same aid for his state.
The same old Republican stance: If it is for me, it’s good; for anyone else, it’s bad. Their response makes their limited government platform meaningless.
The other important consideration when voting is to get rid of the biggest threat to our democracy; Donald Trump. Most Republican candidates have the backing of Trump and a vote for them adds to Trump’s power. If that succeeds and Trump were to be president again, he would put our country in peril by supporting our enemies and weakening our defenses by withdrawing from NATO.
Here at home he would further divide us by demonizing anyone who doesn’t support him, including Republicans. Trump would use government as he has in the past as a weapon to punish his enemies and spread his lies.
The irony is that Republicans can rescue democracy and their Republican party (see Liz Cheney) by voting against Trump’s candidates. We need a healing process which will only begin when Trump and his brand of politics are rejected.
Jack Strausser,
Elysburg