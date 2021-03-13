Thank you Democrats for passing the $1.9 trillion package. Future generations will be saddled with an increased tax liability. I do agree with some aspects of the bill — help for unemployed, $300 on top of unemployment, plus the $1,400 each to those earning under $75,000. Help for businesses all aimed at middle and low income, much needed, and of course, the vaccine, which by the way only amounted to 9 percent of the $1.9 trillion approved.
But the rest of it, “come on, man?” Do you read who all gets the money?
Some time ago, I wrote a letter asking any congressman or senator to step up and sponsor my bill. The response was silence, as I expected. What it said was each bill would carry its own House number, and the description would be on that one subject and that only, nothing added in. Anything other and non-related will carry its own House bill member and would end. And some token would have been eliminated in the $1.9 trillion that was passed, some having 500 pages? Now tell me that these were read in their entirety, then you are naive if you believe this.
Ah well, it’s done and we will all have to pay the price. Did you see where billions of dollars are going?
Albert Golfieri,
White Deer