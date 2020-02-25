It is with great sadness that I saw that coach Ron Pratt was not selected as the new football coach at Shikellamy High School. I have known Coach Pratt for many years starting from when he coached my sons in youth football.
One thing that always stood out was his relationships with his players as well as their parents. He was a very hard worker and expected that same from his players but he always treated everyone with great respect. He was very approachable to everyone and a consummate professional. My boys learned a lot from him and really enjoyed playing for him.
I am saddened that he was not given a chance after all these years of dedication as I think he would have done an excellent job. Shikellamy’s loss will be another school’s gain.
Coach Pratt, thank you for all you have done and I wish you the best of luck.
David Brown,
Sunbury