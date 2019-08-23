While the Friday Night Lights flip on tonight across the Valley with the kickoff of the prep football season, the region’s gridiron stars, bands and cheerleaders aren’t the only students taking center stage.
High school girls tennis and golf teams already started playing this week. Football teams hit the field tonight and the rest — boys and girls soccer, field hockey and boys and girls cross-country — hit the fields in the next few days.
Hundreds of Valley students will put their talents on display for us to enjoy. Some names you will know or get to know over the coming weeks.
Some names you won’t know, but they will wow you just the same.
Be prepared to offer a standing ovation not just for touchdowns, but for stellar performances from bands and cheerleaders beginning tonight. They have also spent days, weeks and months in preparation for just a few moments in the sun. They deserve our admiration as well. A football coach only has to get 11 players moving in the same direction; band directors have 50 or more musicians marching in step while playing music. You don’t teach that stuff in a day.
We wish all students participating in extra-curricular activities good luck and a healthy season. Enjoy it; you’ve worked hard. It is important to remember, however, it’s just a game. Your grade point average is more vital to your future than your yards per game average.
Additionally, we wish their parents a season’s worth of patience and self-restraint. They’re still kids playing a kids game, they’re going to miss a tackle or have a shot go over the goal. Their clarinet might squeak. It’s OK.
No need to yell at the coaches. Allow your children to be coached. They will appreciate it in the long run.
Have an open mind about officials. An official will miss a call, but that doesn’t mean they are against your team. Sometimes a referee might have a different angle and it changes the perspective completely. If you have little ones sitting with, they will digest what you are saying/yelling and assume it will be acceptable for them to act similarly in the future.
Just enjoy the moments. They will go fast.
NOTE: Opinions expressed in The Daily Item’s editorials are the consensus of the publisher and top newsroom executives. Today’s was written by Managing Editor Bill Bowman.