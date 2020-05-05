Just before our current crisis, the Middlecreek Area Community Center distributed 175-200 boxes of food per week to people in need. In the past few weeks, that has now grown to 600 boxes per week. And every week, we have more volunteers giving their time to people in real need. To everyone and every organization who have contributed to making this possible, our sincere thanks. The best of our nation, the best of our community, is demonstrated on a constant basis.
With 18 percent of our U.S. workforce out of work, we realize people will need our help for some time to come. To those needing our help, every Tuesday you can come to our facility in Beaver Springs for a box of food. And for those who can help us make this possible, please let our executive director, Michael Bobb know by emailing mbobbmacc@gmail.com or write us at 67 Elm St., Beaver Springs, PA 17812.
On the front of Union Station in Washington is the following inscription: “Let all the ends thou aimst at be thy country’s, thy God and Truth. Be Noble and the Nobleness that lies in other men, sleeping but never dead, will rise in majesty to meet thine own.” Thank you.
Carlos Kearns,
Beavertown