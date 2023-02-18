While there is little to nothing that I agree with Jon Fetterman’s politics, I applaud his candor about dealing with depression.
As with other types of mental problems, depression is often dismissed as personal inferiority to be looked down on.
Having close association with several people who have dealt with the misery of depression helped me understand their affliction.
Counseling and medication can help bring it under control.
It may take several attempts to find the right combination of type and quantity of drugs to alleviate this malady.
Best wishes for his recovery.
Now if we could just cure him of progressivism.
Thomas L. Dahlmann,
Shamokin Dam