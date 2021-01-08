By most measures, 2020 has been an awful year. My wife and I want to thank a group of Selinsgrove residents for showing us that 2021 can be better. Out of the goodness of their hearts, these folks helped us find our dog on Sunday, Jan. 3.
What struck us is the fact that so many folks joined this search spontaneously, with good will and good nature. They devoted over two hours of their Sunday to helping us find our dog in some pretty awful weather — weather that would make most of us think of cozying down into a couch with a hot chocolate, not rushing around the highways, byways, backyards and fields of south Selinsgrove.
What motivated them was the same generous humanity we all have inside us. But after 2020 — the pandemic, the politics, and the factionalism that has divided us — I had forgotten how generous people can be. These folks reminded me that genuine neighborliness still exists here. If any of you who are reading this were part of the dog posse, this is our tribute to you — thank you! We are so grateful for what you did.
For 2021, I want to remember their random act of kindness. As they were generous with us, we hope to be generous with others. We all have it in our hearts to be everyday heroes. This year, let’s resolve to let our better angels out more often.
Drew Hubbell,
Selinsgrove