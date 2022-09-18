I’ve been reading “Humankind” by Dutch historian Rutger Bregman. There’s much to appreciate and to criticize, but his central idea that millions of people have contemplated since historical times is worthy: Are human beings essentially cooperative and kind — or savage and self-seeking? There are ample accounts for a “both-and” point of view.
Bregman’s argument: Humans are essentially cooperative and do not lean toward violence. It is civilization — agricultural settlement, private property ownership and territoriality that leads to war. Civilization corrupted our gentle nature to share the hunt and welcome strangers. He contrasts two philosophers: Thomas Hobbes of the Enlightenment who viewed civilization as a thin veneer over our fearful, selfish, animalistic nature with Jean-Jacques Rousseau who, seeing a friend imprisoned on false charges, wrote that “man is naturally good, and that it is from these institutions alone that men become wicked.” These aren’t new ways of seeing human nature; they come up in our religious beliefs about the essential nature of humanity – innately sinful or on the side of our better angels. The push and pull of these ideas are nothing new even when scientific study is added to the mix with plenty of scientific and anecdotal evidence for both generalizations.
But one idea stands out in the flux of both-and. That’s the placebo-nocebo effect. Whereas a placebo calms and promises improvement by belief in its effect, the nocebo produces its opposite: If you hold a negative view, you regard any outcome, even a positive one, with cynicism at best. In other words, you get what you expect: you become what you believe. Which animal, the hostile or the gentle — wins out? Only the one we feed.
That’s real magic: There is a connection between our belief and outcome that appears almost supernatural; a connection between beliefs, attitudes, actions and their consequences is real. The intersection of belief and knowledge was part of my graduate study; we discussed the significant overlap between what we know and what we believe. All of us begin believing what we learn within our families and affiliation groups. These are existential beliefs, the hardest beliefs to alter. For American pragmatist Charles Pierce, belief becomes rigid in order to fight off fear and doubt, and we must challenge our beliefs and endure doubt if we want to find out what is true. For psychologist William James, we start with a bewildering whirl of perceptions. We sort them out using will, emotion, and choice. Perception of reality varies with our emotions and actions, and belief needs continual reassessment. Ultimately, the things to which we attend become our beliefs.
In a time of conspiracy theories, misinformation, and disinformation, we project enemies on warring divides. We need to take a step back, examine our beliefs. The so-called “they” in current culture wars act out of the same needs as the theoretical “we” do: we want affiliation and meaning. We want to feel like agents in our own stories, to connect with a narrative larger than ourselves.
Culture wars have less to do with ideology than existential belief, feelings of shared family and community. We start with beliefs absorbed from our families and communities. Ideology is secondary to finding ways to connect and count. We see how trust is destroyed in struggles for dominance, manipulated in media, speechifying in authoritarian terms that seek to undo common good and exclude our fellow beings. Take heed from philosopher Eric Hoffer: “Power corrupts the few while weakness corrupts the many. Hatred, malice, rudeness, intolerance, and suspicion are the faults of weakness. The resentment of the weak does not spring from any injustice done to them but from their sense of inadequacy and impotence.”
The more citizens demonize communities and institutions, including belief in democracy and equality, the more resistance there is to altering or reflecting on existential beliefs, clinging to absolutes. Fanatical believers may try to stamp out doubt and never consider their better angels, our humankind. Trust needs to be built back to create what we focus on. We need to turn our attention to doing so, to choose to believe in our better angels through words and action, in kindness and solidarity, the magic we can believe in.
S.E. Gilman, who lives in Monroe Township, has worked in social services, publishing, at booksellers, in kitchens, and academia.
She has taught writing and literacy education and tutoring in universities, community settings, at a correctional institution, and on Native reservations.