In my opinion most letter writers seem angry, frustrated, bitter and so forth. My letter to you is one about “the better angels among us.”
My brother was stricken with COVID-19 and was sent to Lewisburg Evangelical Hospital from an assisted living facility. I have not been able to see or talk with him for more than six months. I was notified yesterday that he was seriously ill and they were starting morphine.
My wife suggested that I might be able to talk with him on the telephone. I called the hospital to see if that was possible. They connected me with the ICU and they took my telephone number and they would try. Several hours later my phone rang and the voice said she had my brother on the line and would hold the phone to his ear. I talked to him for a few seconds and he responded. It was so good to hear his voice. He was weak and with all the equipment noise it was difficult but wonderful to hear him one last time.
“The Better Angels Among Us” are my wife Biddy, Amy Preston’s wife and the folks at Evan ICU. Because they cared enough to help me say goodbye and I love you to my brother before he died. Thank you to my “Better Angels.”
To my brother I say, as Alan Jackson would sing, “I Want To Stroll Over Heaven With You.”
David Beaver,
Selinsgrove