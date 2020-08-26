In a recent letter, Dave Faust accused our president of personally separating children from their parents at the Mexican border. What Dave didn’t tell you is that every state in the nation has child protection agencies. Part of their job is to find suitable homes for children when their parents are incarcerated for criminal activity. Usually they try to find relatives who are willing to care for the children. They don’t lock up the children for crimes their parents committed.
That same policy applies at the border. The problem that Dave mentioned was due to the large influx of families from south of the border which overwhelmed the system. It’s reasonable to give Trump credit for policies that have made America more attractive for poor families to migrate to. However, it is not reasonable to blame Trump for government policies in Honduras, Venezuela and other countries where living conditions are poor.
On another note, a Biden campaign ad depicts a woman who claims Trump is responsible for the death of her mother from COVID-19. And we have another TV ad with Biden mimicking Trump campaign ads from 2016 about American jobs and American workers. Where was he during the eight years of Obama when companies were packing up and moving to China and other countries to manufacture their products?
And then we have Matt Cartwright who claims his opponent, Jim Bognet, wants to cut Social Security and Medicare. The truth is, Social Security and Medicare are headed for deficits. What has he been doing the last four years? Republicans, including Jim Bognet, don’t want to cut Social Security and Medicare. They want to fix them before they gets worse.
It would be nice if the Democrats in Congress would get over their campaign of hatred and divisiveness and start working together with Republicans to fix Social Security and other problems as well.
It’s time for all of us to quit thinking in terms of my political party and your political party and start thinking about our America. These fallacious innuendos and outright lies are not doing anyone any good. For the sake of our children and grandchildren please, let’s try to work together and choose representatives and senators, regardless of party, who are able and willing to work together to make America a better place for all of us.
And yes, I’m going to vote for Trump again. Not because he’s a Republican but simply because he’s the far better choice for America.
Robert J. Bartholomew,
Snydertown