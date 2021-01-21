After four years of the Trump presidency, and five years of him running for the office, it’s fair to say that nothing he does surprises me. That includes what happened on Wednesday, Jan. 6. It was always my thought that he would be at his most dangerous between the day he officially lost the election, Nov. 7, and the day he left office.
Keep in mind that back in 2016, he had the same talking points, insinuating that the only way he would lose the election was by “voter fraud.” In fact, when pointed out to him that he actually lost the popular vote by more than 3 million, he said that was only because of non-citizens voting illegally. It was a lie then, just as it is a lie now when he says that he is the actual winner of the 2020 presidential election. But then, Donald Trump has always been a liar. Just as he lied about former President Obama not being born in the U.S.
So, should it be a surprise to anyone that he refuses to admit that he lost the Electoral College (by a not so close margin of 306-232) and lost the popular vote by more than 7 million? He just can’t stand the fact that he will now always be known in history as not only a loser, but a sore loser. Hence, committing even more impeachable offenses such as threatening Georgia’s Secretary of State to “find him” over 11,000 more votes and egging on an extremist mob to overtake the U.S. Capitol and disrupt the Electoral College count (which is constitutionally mandated) comes as naturally to him as lying.
But to add to these disgusting acts are some members of the Republican caucus, so intimidated by a bully, that they still don’t have the guts to stand up to him. That includes area representatives, Keller and Meuser, who had the audacity to sign a letter along with six others from our state to object to Pennsylvania’s electors. In other words, denying my vote to be counted. Apparently, some Republicans only believe an election is legitimate if “they” win. All Republicans in both the House and Senate that went along with these “alternative facts” should resign immediately. That includes both Fred Keller and Dan Meuser. They are an embarrassment to not only our state, but our nation. The real facts are that Joe Biden won Pennsylvania’s 20 electoral votes. Saying how proud they were of the police and decrying violence is well and good. But their acts helped contribute to the misinformation in which the rioters based their acts on.
After all of this, the House, Senate and White House are all now controlled by the Democrats and for very good reason. Better days are ahead.
Bob McKinney,
Sunbury