I recently had a short stay at UPMC Susquehanna Sunbury, formerly the Sunbury Community Hospital. While it is never pleasant to be hospitalized, the professionalism, warmth and humanity of the staff was most admirable.
What a wonderful resource this hospital has been to the community and how shameful to not have that resource available for all who will have a need for it in the future. Many thanks to the staff for the excellent care I received and hoping you continue the good work and find even better opportunities as you move forward.
Bob Lagerman,
Sunbury