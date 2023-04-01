I offer some points for thoughtful voters to consider in this season of impending (a) indictments on various criminal matters and (b) trials in similarly serious civil suits in which Donald Trump has been named a defendant.
Another mass shooting while Republicans in Congress staunchly refuse to do anything to respond to rampant gun prevalence and violence in the U.S., such as restricting access to military-style assault weapons or otherwise recognizing the overlooked existence of the words “well-regulated” in the Second Amendment.
Republicans celebrating insurrectionists by convening a delegation to visit them in prison, after most either pleaded guilty or otherwise were convicted, and a small balance were determined worthy of pretrial detention while awaiting trial for their serious alleged crimes on Jan. 6.
Trump rallying his persistently but willfully ignorant supporters in Waco, where the Branch Davidian confrontation was an inspiration for right-wing bomber Timothy McVeigh.
Benjamin Netanyahu, facing criminal corruption charges, plans to distort the necessary balance of power by weakening the Israeli judiciary, while Trump reposts a picture of Alving Bragg next to a picture of himself holding a baseball bat, after calling on his faithful to attack the Black Manhattan prosecutor for doing his job by presenting evidence of Trump’s criminal behavior to a grand jury to consider.
Fox accused in a suit by a former employee of using the same tactics as Trump lawyers in telling Cassady Hutchinson it was OK to testify under oath that she “didn’t remember,” even when she did, any facts that would hurt the position of those paying for the representation
In spite of all the obvious, ongoing Putin worshipping and probably criminal antics of chronic liar-in-chief, Donald Trump and the destructive extremism of far-right, election-denying MAGA representatives (you know the ones, Jim Jordan, Lauren Boebert, Marjorie Taylor Greene, Matt Gaetz, among way too many others, all abetted by spineless Kevin McCarthy), so many folks inclined to identify as Republican think Trump “did nothing wrong” and would be pleased as punch to make him once again their choice for president in 2024.
The big bucks media making Ron DeSantis their so-called (but in reality, anything but) conservative, darling alternative to the aging and disgraced Donald Trump, in spite of the fondness each display for fascism and authoritarianism.
An ethically challenged Supreme Court majority bent on attacking the founding principle of separation of church and state, beholden to right-wing and white Christian ideologues, of whom the three appointments by Trump of the majority of six were questionably accomplished.
Please beware and be vigilant. The future of our democracy, even the striving, imperfect one we are fortunate enough to still enjoy, depends on it.
Joe DeCristopher,
Lewisburg