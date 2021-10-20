Gov. Tom Wolf has been more of a dictator than a governor. There is nothing wrong with Florida, Texas, and Arizona. At least leaders there are sticking up for freedoms of the people.
If we stay silent our lives begin to end as we know it. We have to start standing up as parents and families together or we will lose the freedom we have.
If you look for the government to take care of you we will become a third-world country. The government is to be for the people, not the people for the government.
Vote with your heart and the future of our children and our country or we will lose what this country was founded on.
Pastor Butch Woolsey,
Lewisburg