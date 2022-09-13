There are many important issues in the Senate race between Lt. Gov. John Fetterman and Dr. Oz — taxes, education, job creation. Of far less importance is Fetterman’s health. He suffered a stroke on May 13, and doctors say, if Fetterman follows their advice, he should be able to serve in the Senate without a problem.
As phony election issues go, this one takes the cake.
Several of America’s most effective leaders experienced health concerns. President Eisenhower suffered a serious heart attack in 1955. Less than a year later he was nominated for a second term, won, and completed his term. In the early 1960s, the public was unaware of President Kennedy’s health issues — Addison’s disease, colitis, intestinal ailments. But he served in office for a thousand days before an assassin took his life.
Franklin Roosevelt was stricken with polio in 1921. Eleven years later he was elected president and would be re-elected three times. With the aid of a wheelchair, steel braces, and crutches, FDR led America out of the Great Depression and guided the country through three years of World War II.
Ben Ray Luján is a more recent example. The Senator from New Mexico suffered a stroke on Jan. 27. Barely a month later, he returned to work in the Senate and, by late April, he was touring high schools in his district.
Candidates for elective office should be judged on their vision, commitment, and experience, not their medical records.
Steve Kusheloff,
Sunbury