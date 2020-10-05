I would like to respond to the recent My Turn written by Mary and Jim Blankenship (Sept. 26) in reference to Evangelical Christians (Politics and following Jesus).
Let me begin by saying liberals have labeled all Christians as Evangelicals, which is incorrect and wrong. I am a Christian who believes in and have accepted Jesus Christ as my personal savior. I am by no means a perfect Christian, however many on the left wish to label me and my fellow Christians as “extremist Evangelical Christians” and that we’re all Republicans.
I might add, you can be a Democrat, Republican, independent, Black, yellow, white, brown and be a Christian. So why put a label on us and lump us all together as Evangelical Republican Christians? Because they wish us to be known as “extremists.”
Sadly, the Blankenships have reasoned that since the passage of Roe vs. Wade, abortions have been on the decline which might be acceptable for them as a positive but not for me. To date, approximately 60 million babies have been aborted/killed since Roe vs. Wade and the Blankenship’s suspected reasoning for pro-choice is there is no support given to these un-wed mothers and babies, which is hogwash.
There are numerous agencies, churches and Christian centers like Hope Pregnancy Centers, Mothers of Pre-schoolers, Heartbeat International, Pregnancy Resource Centers (PRC) and local pregnancy centers ready and willing to help these un-wed mothers and family members. They paint the picture that Evangelical Christians struggle to love fellow citizens who disagree with them. This is further from the truth. It’s the liberals who struggle to love fellow citizens who disagree with them.
The Blankenships speak of God’s love, however, it’s the wrath of God awaiting us if we don’t turn from our evil sinful ways. The Blankenship’s indicated they are repentant and are aware of their sins. As for the Blankenship’s letter to the editor, all I can say to my fellow citizens is, beware of wolves in sheep’s clothing.
Robert Beck,
Mifflinburg