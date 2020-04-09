As the weather warms and people who have been cooped up in their homes amid the coronavirus outbreak look for more ways to get outside and exercise while maintaining safe social distancing, the number of bicyclists on area streets and roads will continue to increase.
In our region, their sudden springtime appearance follows several months in which drivers do not encounter many bicycles and motorcycles in their daily travels, nor really think much about the safety procedures that help reduce the number of accidents, injuries and deaths that occur when vehicles with four or more tires collide with those with two.
So as more bicycles mix with cars and trucks, its time for everyone to review some safety tips.
The National Highway Traffic Safety Administration (NHTSA) reminds vehicle drivers to yield to bicyclists as you would to motorists and do not underestimate their speed, especially when turning in front of a bicyclist traveling on a road, sidewalk, intersection or driveway.
In parking lots, at stop signs and when parking, look all around for other vehicles, including bicycles.
Drivers turning right at a red light should be especially careful to look further to the right and behind to avoid hitting a bicyclist approaching from the right rear. Obey speed limits and most importantly, give cyclists room. Do not follow or pass too closely and only pass bicyclists when its safe to move over into an adjacent lane.
The National Safety Council has an additional reminder to help drivers avoid opening their car doors in front of bicyclists who are riding along a line of parked cars on streets or in parking lots. It’s called the “far hand reach” technique.
A retired physician first suggested the technique in which drivers who have just parked and are preparing to open their car doors use the hand farthest from the door to open it. As you reach across your body to the door handle, your body will naturally swivel, making it more likely that you will look at the side-view mirror to see if any bicycles or pedestrians are approaching from behind. Remember to take a good look into that side mirror before slowly opening your door.
Riding a bicycle is a great way to get outside and exercise while still maintaining social distancing necessary to fight the coronavirus. Therefore, some of us may be hopping back on a bike for the first time in a while, possibly years.
Here are some reminders for bicyclists from the NHTSA:
Always wear a safety helmet and brightly colored clothing.
If you are riding with others on streets or roads, ride in single file.
Go with the traffic flow in the same direction as cars
Obey all traffic signs and signals
Ride with both hands on the handlebars except when signaling a turn or stop
Stop and look left-right-left for traffic before entering a street
Walk your bike across the street at intersections.
Stay alert, and do not wear headphones or earpods because they will likely block the sounds around you.
In these difficult, stressful times, many people will benefit by getting outside. If you do, please watch out for others and stay safe.
NOTE: Opinions expressed in The Daily Item’s editorials are the consensus of the publisher, top newsroom executives and community members of the editorial board. Today’s was written by Digital Editor Dave Hilliard.