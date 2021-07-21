You’re wrong Peter Whitcopf (Letter to the Editor, July 14), Joe Biden did lie. The very long list of the many times Joe Biden’s been caught in major lies:
Biden said in the Sept. 12, 2019, debate: “We didn’t lock people up in cages. We didn’t separate families. We didn’t do all of those things, number one. They did.” Not true. Many those pictures you saw of the cages were taken in 2014 during his time in office.
Joe Biden has repeatedly said he was arrested with Nelson Mandela on the streets of Soweto during a trip to South Africa in the 1970s, when South Africa was under apartheid. There is absolutely no truth to this, as Biden was later forced to confess.
Biden said “The NAACP has endorsed me every time I’ve run.” Not true. The NAACP has never endorsed any candidate.
Joe Biden shouted, “I went to law school on a full academic scholarship, the only one in my class who had a full academic scholarship. The first year in law school, I decided I didn’t want to be in law school and ended up in the bottom two-thirds of my class. And then decided I wanted to stay, went back to law school and, in fact, ended up in the top half of my class. I graduated with three degrees from undergraduate school.” Every single word, every one of those claims is false.
He got caught plagiarizing in law school and in his political career there was a huge plagiarism scandal.
Pastor Butch Woolsey,
Lewisburg