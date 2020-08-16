Observations, not necessarily original:
The selection of Kamala Harris strengthens Joe Biden in several ways.
First, she is unquestionably prepared and qualified to be president. She arguably is the best qualified of the women Biden considered.
Second, she is a woman, essential for a party that depends so heavily on women’s support.
Third, she’s a woman of color, with the bonus that she is of both Black and South Asian heritage, so can potentially appeal to both constituencies.
Fourth, she’s a talented, forceful orator (more so than Joe himself). Indeed, she’ll take the battle to President Trump and Vice President Pence, and won’t be intimidated by Trump’s bullying.
Fifth, she’s a bit to Biden’s left, but not as far left as Warren or Sanders. This reflects the broad left turn of the party in the Trump years, but in the end Warren and Sanders lost. It’s been said that Biden looks for the center of the Democratic Party and anchors himself there. Harris embodies that center.
Sixth, she’s a generation younger than Biden.
Seventh, she should appeal strongly to suburban women, a key constituency.
There are downsides and questions: Her selection doesn’t put a state in play that might not have been (as Stacey Abrams might have done with Georgia). California is more of a sure thing for the Democrats than Texas is for the GOP.
Her prosecutorial experience is double-edged. It insulates her from the usual Republican charge that Democrats are soft on crime. But many Democrats are more sympathetic to accused and incarcerated people than she was when she was a prosecutor. But for appeal to undecided, moderate voters, being a tough prosecutor probably wins more votes than being a tenacious defense attorney.
There will be people who won’t vote for her because she’s a woman, but they will be far outnumbered in today’s America by those who’ll vote for her for that reason.
Overall, though, I think her selection was a smart move.
John Peeler,
Lewisburg