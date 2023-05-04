Witnessing Joe Biden launch his campaign was incredibly telling of just how out of touch he is with reality. Biden’s disastrous policies have devastated our country — leaving less money in our saving accounts and higher prices for everyday essentials — but from his take, our communities are thriving.
Two years ago, Biden promised that inflation would be “temporary or as his Secretary of the Treasury Janet Yellen so often stated “transitory.” Fast forward to his re-election bid and prices are soaring as real wages, incomes, and savings are all down. Under his leadership, all 50 states have recorded their highest average gas prices ever. That’s just one factor in families losing an average of over $9,300 on painful cost of living increases thanks to his policies.
Unlike the difficult decisions families continue to make for their monthly budgets, Biden has no intention of getting spending under control. In fact, he proposed spending $6.9 trillion in his budget, which includes $4.7 trillion in new and expanded taxes and would increase the national debt to more than $50 trillion by 2033. Historically, American leaders have weighed the economic impact for our children and grandchildren when making decisions, but not Biden, whose economic policies are already crippling us right now.
Voters in Pennsylvania stand ready to hold Joe Biden accountable at the ballot box next year. Americans of all backgrounds agree: it’s time to beat Biden as the inflation has been anything but temporary or transitory.
We cannot afford to have Biden “finish the job,” which is the complete collapse of the American economy.
David N. Ackley,
Danville
Chairman, Montour County Republican Committee