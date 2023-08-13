As the presidential election cycle ramps up, it is important to evaluate the qualifications of the front runners of both political parties: President Biden and ex-President Trump. After all, an election is no different than a job interview where a candidate must have the necessary qualifications to “get the job.”
Admittedly, the first qualifications voters will consider are Trump’s and Biden’s ages, as both are “senior citizens” — they’re only 43 months apart — so there is concern either’s cognitive ability might decline.
But setting age aside, it’s clear Biden has the necessary qualifications to be president, as evidenced by his legislative and diplomatic successes in just the first two years of his presidency.
Consider Biden’s legislative successes:
CHIPS Act. The intent of this Act is to “shore up” national security by bringing microchip manufacturing back to the U.S., something Biden’s predecessor only talked about. Specifically, this act provides funds to incentivize U.S. microchip manufacturers to build/expand their production capability. This is critical to our national security since microchips are essential to our military, i.e. they are the “brains” behind our jets, tanks, and artillery.
Infrastructure Act. The intent of this act is to ensure the continued growth of our economy by providing an efficient, and safe, means to transport products across the country, something Biden’s predecessor only talked about. Specifically, this act provides funds to all states, even those who did not vote for Biden, to repair our aging roads and bridges.
Inflation Reduction Act. The intent of this admittedly poorly titled act is to prepare the U.S. for the future by, among other programs, easing our country’s inevitable transition to clean energy, something Biden’s predecessor didn’t even consider. Specifically, this act provides funds to incentivize the expansion of clean energy sources. Furthermore, recognizing this transition cannot occur instantaneously, this act also includes approval of fossil fuel projects, such as the West Virginia gas pipeline as well as drilling in Alaska, the Gulf Coast, and on an additional 60 million acres of federal land.
Unfortunately, we will not see any more significant legislation for Biden’s second two years because Republicans, who now control the House of Representatives, have publicly stated they will not approve any legislation if it’s proposed by the Democratic Party.
Consider President Biden’s diplomatic successes:
Domestic. Biden obtained bipartisan approval for all the above legislation, negotiated a deal with shippers to avert a strike that would have crippled the economy, and even outmaneuvered the Republicans to raise the debt ceiling to avert a government shutdown while still ensuring funding for Social Security and Medicare. These successes were due to Biden’s 50 years of experience in Congress forging professional and personal relationships with members of both parties, something his predecessor refused to do.
International. Biden has restored the strength of our military alliances with our allies by successfully getting all 31 NATO countries to oppose Russia’s invasion of Ukraine. This was no small task, as Biden’s predecessor had left NATO in disarray by claiming NATO was outdated and should be dissolved, much to Russian President Putin’s delight. Fortunately, under Biden’s leadership, NATO is now a solid alliance again. As Canadian Prime Minister Trudeau said, after Biden’s win, “U.S. leadership has been sorely missed over the past 4 years.”
Clearly, for all his frailties and gaffs, President Biden is not stupid.
Finally, and most importantly from an American democracy standpoint, Joe Biden’s qualifications do not include any ambition to become a dictator. Instead, Biden knows his place as president is to respect the separation of powers as codified in the U.S. Constitution. He also understands the importance for a president to recuse himself from any Department of Justice (DOJ) criminal investigations so that its work can remain non-partisan.
Joe Biden’s “public servant” attitude is in stark contrast to his predecessor who has publicly stated his goal is to consolidate all government power under his direct control, including weaponizing the DOJ to “go after” his personal enemies, the same strategy used in so-called “Banana Republic.”
Peter Engstrom lives in Danville.