Joe Biden became the 46th President of the United States on Wednesday.
Moments earlier, Kamala Harris became the first female vice president in our history, as well as the first Black vice president and first female vice president of South Asian descent.
They come into office facing unprecedented challenges, the most difficult of which will be attempting to take steps toward unifying an America that is so deeply divided.
They took the oaths of office on the same Capitol steps that were overrun two weeks to the day earlier by a mob that stormed the House and Senate chambers, trying to stop the confirmation of Biden as the next president.
The days, months and years ahead will not be easy.
Healing a divided nation, Biden admitted in his inaugural address, “can sound to some like a foolish fantasy these days,” before adding:
“We can join forces, stop the shouting and lower the temperature. For without unity, there is no peace, only bitterness and fury. No progress, only exhausting outrage. No nation, only a state of chaos.”
Also difficult will be fighting to lead America out of the COVID-19 pandemic and to an organized distribution of the vaccines,
So will be answering, as Biden put it, “a cry for racial justice, some four hundred years in the making.”
All new presidents face immense challenges. Biden enters office knowing that while more than 81 million people voted for him, more than 74 million people voted against him.
Our nation can do better. It must do better.
We must do better battling COVID-19. We must to better trusting each other.
“America is better than this. I believe America is so much better than this,” Biden said in his inaugural address. “I know the forces that divide us are deep and they are real. But I also know they are not new. History, faith and reason show the way of unity. We can see each other not as adversaries, but as neighbors. We can treat each other with dignity and respect.”
The work won’t be easy. It never is.
America has COVID vaccines but has struggled to get them administered.
America is divided, politically and racially, divisions which all seem to grow worse each day.
What happens next is on President Joe Biden.
“We will be judged, you and I, by how we solve these cascading crises,” he said Wednesday, accepting the challenge. “We will master the rare difficult hour. We will write the next great chapter in America.”
The rebuilding and healing must begin and it must involve all of us.
NOTE: Opinions expressed in The Daily Item’s editorials are the consensus of the publisher, top newsroom executives and community members of the editorial board. Today’s was written by Managing Editor Bill Bowman and Editor Dennis Lyons.