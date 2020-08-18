Was Joe Biden your first choice for president? It’s a popular question on Facebook, and some people answer no. My answer? Yes, Joe Biden was always my candidate.
I wanted the best chance to heal America. I wanted a calming force. I wanted a person with experience in repairing damage to this country, a person that could do the hard work, yet continue to genuinely sympathize, empathize, and smile. I wanted a person who understands disability instead of mocking it. I wanted someone whose policies you might argue with, but whose humanity you would never question.
I wanted a leader. I searched for someone with the best answers to the biggest problems. I wanted someone who understands the importance of finding qualified people to join them and help find solutions, a person humble enough to allow those people to have the spotlight, a person humble enough to acknowledge that one person alone can’t fix it. I wanted a person who realized that healing this nation would not only empower Democrats and Democratic states, but someone who would search for common ground and common goals, a person with ideas and proposals that would begin to heal and unite us.
I needed a person with the strength to overcome life’s tragedies and embrace the empathy that follows. I witnessed the diverse and highly qualified candidates in the Democratic primaries, each of them with unique qualities I wanted and believed the American people needed. In truth, I wanted them all. I knew I needed a person they could all rally behind. I needed the person who wasn’t afraid to hear them all, implement ideas other than his own, and create a diverse administration.
I didn’t need the sole savior of this nation. I needed the leader that would work to save the soul of this nation. That leader is Joe Biden.
Rick Astle,
Pittsburgh