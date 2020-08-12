The television ad to which Pastor Butch Woolsey refers in his letter on Aug. 5 is not only preposterous in its content, but based on one huge lie. The ad infers that Joe Biden wants to defund and abolish our police forces, leaving us all in peril of violent criminals. “No, I don’t support defunding the police,” Biden told a CBS newsperson back in June. “I support conditioning federal aid to police based on whether or not they meet certain basic standards of decency and honorableness and, in fact, are able to demonstrate they can protect the community and everybody in the community.” Biden has rejected calls for defunding police many times including in a Fraternal Order of Police questionnaire where he argued for investment in social services for police, responding “that certainly makes more sense than eliminating police departments or defunding the police.”
Biden has proposed investing an additional $300 million in the Community Oriented Policing Services Program, or COPS, a federal program that provides assistance to police departments. It is, rather, Trump who has proposed budget cuts to that program. Who is it again that wants to defund police?
And now to Pastor Woolsey’s statement that he supports the police 100 percent. One hundred percent means everything, all the time. This is scary. For instance, I find it beyond ironic that the police officer who was arresting George Floyd for allegedly stealing $20 by passing a phony bill was actually later charged himself with felony tax evasion. The man who thought it his privilege to end a man’s life over 20 bucks in broad daylight on a public American street was just a dirty cop. Does Pastor Woolsey support this?
The police must be answerable to us just like any other public servant. The people run this country! It mystifies me to no end that those who scream at their loudest to give them their freedoms seem so hell-bent on living in a police state.
James Swartz,
Lewisburg