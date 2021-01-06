Now that Joe Biden will soon be the president of the United States, let us look at his agenda.
Open borders, free health care and a pathway to citizenship for millions of immigrants, The Green New Deal, which would devastate our economy, undo progress made by President Trump by being soft on China and Iran, reappropriate police funds — which in plain English is defund the police — and packing the Supreme Court and packing the Senate.
What President Trump has accomplished in four years is remarkable! Too numerous to list here. Look them up. President-elect Biden has stated that his first day in office, he will begin to reverse policies President Trump has put in place. It seems hatred for this president has taken precedence over what is actually best for our country.
Mary Fatool,
Sunbury