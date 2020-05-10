As President Trump talks about re-opening the economy, he exhibits the same reckless, impulsive behavior we’ve witnessed for three years — fighting with governors, claiming “total authority,” snatching arbitrary dates from thin air.
Joe Biden’s plan also focuses on the economy, but recognizes that threats to our health will remain. The plan would continue mitigation measures, and calls for widespread, easily accessible, prompt testing. The Biden plan emphasizes effective disease surveillance, so that we’re ready for flare-ups of the coronavirus, if they occur.
Protection for nurses and other front-line workers is a priority in Biden’s plan, as is the safety of delivery people, clerks, waiters and others in service industries. The former vice-president’s plan would also focus on the racial disparity in COVID-19 cases.
As the economy re-opens, Biden proposes that skilled professionals from the private sector be brought together, industry by industry, to develop innovative methods to operate more safely. He recognizes we cannot rebuild America’s economy if the American people fear for their safety and health. As Biden states in his plan, “We should stop thinking of the health and economic responses as separate. They are not.”
Deborah Howell,
Sunbury Area Democratic
Committee Chairwoman