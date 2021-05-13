Joe Biden has chosen Pennsylvania as the backdrop to unveil tax hike after tax hike in what has ultimately amounted to the American Bankruptcy Plan. In total, the Biden-Harris Administration has now proposed $6 trillion in spending – the largest government expansion in decades – that will come at a great expense to Pennsylvania’s hardworking small business owners.
With 34 years of experience in manufacturing at Global Tungsten & Powders, I know firsthand the monumental cost of big government spending and the detrimental impact it has had on my industry. Joe Biden’s massive tax hikes proposal, including an increased business tax rate, would destroy jobs and lower workers’ wages. That’s an enormous price to pay for a liberal wish list that would decimate livelihoods in every community of the Commonwealth.
As I meet with Pennsylvanians across the state, the toll these tax hikes would take on the Commonwealth has become even more personal to me. This week, I met with a group of Pennsylvania small business owners and farmers who shared their personal experiences of big government threatening the futures of their companies and the livelihoods of their employees. Each participant raised alarms about the Biden Administration’s everything-but-infrastructure proposal that will astronomically raise taxes, lower wages, and shrink the country’s economy.
Farmers in rural Pennsylvania are worried about the impact of the capital gains tax hike Biden is eyeing. These tax hikes would punish small businesses, the overwhelming majority of which have already experienced crippling losses in the last year. Businesses who are interested in expanding their companies will be forced to hold back, hindering job creation within their community. Farmers in my community have also expressed concern that Biden’s death tax hikes will make it impossible to transfer the farm from one generation to the next, putting an end to a long line of farmers who have fed their communities for generations.
The impact of these tax burdens will be felt from the farm to the table. Local family-owned restaurants are dreading the impact of these tax hikes, especially the proposed corporate tax increase to an astounding 28 percent, and fear what it means for the future of their businesses. Biden’s proposed seven percent increase of the corporate tax rate, which was lowered to 21 percent by the Trump Administration, would mean less in wages for employees and a devastating trickle-down effect for hardworking Pennsylvanians.
These worries ring true for Pennsylvanians in every sector of business and in every corner of the Commonwealth. The changes that the Biden Administration is proposing will have massive ramifications across the state, no matter how he tries to spin it. It has become clear that Joe Biden is no friend of small businesses - he is doing everything he can to break the back of the American worker. Instead of representing our best interests, he has given us a litany of broken promises and a bleak outlook for the remainder of his term.
Here in Pennsylvania and across the country, voters are not interested in Biden’s job-killing American Bankruptcy Plan. Instead of burdening us with higher and higher taxes, Joe Biden and his Democrat counterparts should be working to create real, impactful infrastructure improvements that will create jobs, boost our economy, and get Pennsylvania back on track to being a pillar of American industry.
Stacy Garrity is the Pennsylvania Treasurer and a Retired Army Reserve Colonel with 34 years of experience in manufacturing at Global Tungsten & Powders.