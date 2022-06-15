Another summer means fun days at Sunbury Community Pool.
Added this year are the beautiful and comfortable lounge chairs. The pool is a big asset to the City of Sunbury and folks of the Susquehanna Valley. Come bring the family to swim, socialize and have fun!
Hats off to all the people, from the maintenance crew and life guards to the concession stand, that make this possible every summer.
Special thanks to Ron Pratt as he continues to be director of the pool and playground operations. Visit Sunbury’s “fun in the sun” at 249 Memorial Dr., Sunbury. You can check the pool’s page out on social media, too.
Vickie DePhillips,
Sunbury