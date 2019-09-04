I guess The Daily Item is trying to be “fair and balanced” by printing anti-Labor Labor Day commentary (Sept. 2), but what a slap in the face for workers! The anti-labor lobbyist who wrote the piece talks about how terrible unions are and makes huge claims for “right to work” approaches to making the rich richer, but nothing is said about the accomplishments of labor unions. Like, Labor Day, for instance. And the 40 hour work week, health insurance, pensions, child labor laws, workers’ compensation insurance, sick leave, paid vacation and the few other protections that workers have gained over the last 100 years. If you think any of these protections would have been granted without labor unions’ advocacy, you are probably still waiting for the Tooth Fairy to show up to pay your rent.
Wealth inequality is worse than it’s ever been, the middle class is being shrunk as fast as an iceberg in Greenland, and labor unions have fewer members than ever before, but still we have these unrelentingly slick and deceptive attacks on workers’ rights.
Slick (and expensive!) lobbying like this are necessary to provide cover for the legislators who protect their big donors by voting against unions’ ability to organize or to require dues from the workers who benefit from the unions’ work.
It is disgusting that on this one day where workers are recognized for their many contributions, Big Business has to stick their greedy nose in to try to press their advantage.
Shame on the Daily Item for giving this Big Business shill such a prominent platform on such a meaningful day for workers!
Trey Casimir,
Lewisburg