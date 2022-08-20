Over the past month, since the surprising news that Los Angeles-based colleges Southern California and UCLA were joining the Big Ten, many wondered why two schools thousands of miles outside of the conference’s existing footprint were added.
First thoughts went right to money, where Big Ten schools — including Penn State — are annually boosted by one of America’s most lucrative television contracts.
That was confirmed this week when the Big Ten announced a new seven-year media rights deal with Fox, NBC and CBS worth $7 billion. That’s billion, with a B.
It means the Big Ten’s soon-to-be 16 members could each receive between $80 and $100 million annually beginning in 2024. Adding UCLA and USC to the fold puts the Big Ten in the nation’s largest media markets: New York, Chicago and Los Angeles.
According to The Associated Press, the “deal is believed to be the richest ever on an annual basis for a college sports property. The large increase in revenue to the conference won’t kick in until the third year of the deal and gradually will increase over the final five years.”
Big Ten schools were already doing really well in their current TV deal. Bolstered by their own Big Ten Network, each are getting north of $50 million each year.
Sports like football and basketball are the revenue producers at these schools. Nearly all of the others sports — Olympic-style sports like swimming and track & field — don’t create revenue. Potentially doubling television revenue could lift all boats in this instance, not only creating a higher profile for the Ohio States, Penn States and Michigans of the world but also their field hockey, lacrosse, wrestling, baseball and softball programs that will benefit from more exposure and money.
The physical cost remains a real concern and something that league officials must address sooner rather than later.
Student-athlete physical and mental health must remain a priority and even increase. Because the conference now stretches from New Jersey (Rutgers) to California (USC and UCLA), solutions must quickly come into play about the logistics and procedures for athletes flying across the country on a Tuesday in November for a tennis match or softball game.
In announcing the new deal, conference commissioner Kevin Warred said, “I think what it does, it affords us the opportunity to make sure that we can continually do the things we need to do to take care of our student-athletes, to fortify our institutions, to build our programs.”
The money is obviously great, but making sure the student-athletes are physically and mentally prepared should be job one.
