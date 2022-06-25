Do you ever feel like you are being robbed everyday? Just pull up to the gas pump.
Close to 100 years ago, the oil companies went to Congress and asked them to pass a bill to add nine-tenths of a cent to a gallon of gas. They knew that this would be rounded off to the nearest cent thus robbing the consumer of one cent per gallon of gas.
Congress passed the bill allowing Big Oil to rob the consumer of one-tenth of a cent per gallon of gas. Congress didn’t give or make a one-tenth of a cent in change.
The oil companies have robbed people out of billions of dollars over the years. We, the American consumer, would like to get our money back. Congress, go back and redo the law or get out of office.
Kenneth L. Walls,
New Columbia