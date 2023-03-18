Not every new proposed law must be contentious, controversial or complicated.
And so it is for state Senate Bill 24, legislation introduced on Tuesday that, if adopted, would add 8 lines of text — 74 words — to a state law that went into effect on April 9, 1929, making way for a more efficient and easier way for citizens to reclaim property or money from the state that rightfully belongs to them.
Pennsylvania currently has $4 billion in assets waiting to be claimed. The state Treasury returned more than $211 million worth of unclaimed property to citizens last year. One in 10 Pennsylvanians is owed unclaimed property, with the average claim worth about $1,600, state Treasurer Stacy Garrity said this week.
But to claim property, we must first know that the state has something that belongs to us. Under current law, citizens may search through state records — now in the form of a computerized online database — then fill out and submit the necessary forms as the first steps toward reclaiming the asset.
In an effort to make all of this a bit easier, Senate Bill 24 would authorize the state Treasury to just get the job done by automatically returning single-owner property with a value up to $5,000 to the rightful owner following a thorough identification and verification process, a procedure that state officials are calling “Pennsylvania Money Match.”
“This will be a huge step forward in our efforts to return unclaimed property to Pennsylvanians as quickly as possible,” Treasurer Garrity said. “Pennsylvania Money Match will get more money back into the wallets of hard-working Pennsylvanians, where it belongs. Many people don’t know they have unclaimed property, and we should make it as easy as possible to get these funds back where they belong. In today’s economy, every extra dollar can go a long way to helping families make ends meet.”
State Sen. John DiSanto, R-Dauphin County, who introduced the measure, said the initiative has bipartisan support and “is truly commonsense and has tremendous potential to help residents get back unclaimed funds during this period of high inflation and stretched family budgets.”
The current reclamation process, in which owners file claims and submit additional information, will be required for larger, more complex claims.
Work on this bill is just getting started. It has been referred to the state Senate Finance Committee for its initial review. In the meantime, it might not be a bad idea to check if you are entitled to any of that $4 billion in unclaimed property or cash. To do so, visit online at: patreasury.gov/unclaimedproperty.
NOTE: Opinions expressed in The Daily Item’s editorials are the consensus of the publisher, top newsroom executives and community members of the editorial board. Today’s was written by Digital Editor Dave Hilliard.