State Rep. David Rowe, R-85, is sponsoring two bills dealing with different kinds of data and information generated as part of public employee collective bargaining — one which he and other lawmakers believe should be readily available for public scrutiny and the other which they feel should not.
House Bill 845, introduced by Rowe, whose state House district includes most of Union and Snyder counties, focuses on information that should apply to the “spirit of openness and transparency,” he writes.
The legislation would require any proposed public employee collective bargaining agreement to be made available to the public, specifically with a posting on the employer’s publicly accessible internet website two weeks before, and 30 days after, a collective bargaining agreement has been signed. The posting should include a statement of the terms of the proposed collective bargaining agreement and an estimate of the costs to the public employer involved in the agreement.
The legislation also establishes that any agreements or documents generated during the collective bargaining process should be deemed public records, subject to the state’s “Right-to-Know” law.
“Taxpayers have a vested interest in the details of negotiations between public employers and their collective bargaining units, because they will be paying the bill,” Rowe writes in a memo to his colleagues. “The public should have the right to review proposed agreements before they are signed. Requiring an online posting of the proposed collective bargaining agreements is a straightforward reform to advance government transparency and ensure taxpayer money is spent effectively.”
The other piece of legislation, House Bill 844, would help protect sensitive personal information by prohibiting Social Security numbers, home addresses, personal emails and cellphone numbers of public sector employees from being revealed during public employee collective bargaining negotiations.
“There is simply no public policy justification for the transmission of this type of employee information,” Rowe writes in a memo accompanying the bill. “Moreover, the dissemination of this information (malicious or inadvertent) can result in a myriad of undesirable outcomes, including unwanted solicitations or identity theft.”
Both bills have been referred to the state Labor and Industry Committee for further review.
We’ll keep an eye on how these bills play out. Obviously, we support transparency at all levels of government. We also support keeping certain individual information private, especially social security numbers.
But we do wish that Rowe would have been equally concerned about individual privacy when he voted for House Bill 1300, to establish state legislative authority over elections. That bill, vetoed by Gov. Tom Wolf, would have required voters to provide identification in one of seven forms, including a driver’s license, a voter registration card, a signed affidavit that included their signature and the last four digits of their social security numbers as well as other options.
NOTE: Opinions expressed in The Daily Item’s editorials are the consensus of the publisher, top newsroom executives and community members of the editorial board. Today’s was written by Digital Editor Dave Hilliard.