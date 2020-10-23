The divide for this election is deeper than ever. At the core of all other divisions is that our rights are given objectively by God versus our rights are given subjectively and determined by those humans in power and control of the government. God-given rights declare that all lives matter starting at conception, that government should stay out of religion, that there is only one race — the human race, and that liberty comes from God. Humanism declares that some lives matter, religion should stay out of government, that there are races, and that liberty comes from human government.
Though most have made this election about the individual candidate, it must be about the party platform. It is not about the lesser of two evils but about good versus evil.
As to how to vote, it has been made complicated and stated in many different ways but I will make it simple. Because the election is a binary choice only, if you don’t vote, vote for a third party, or vote for the Democrat ticket and the Democrat platform wins, you are complicit in the killing of innocent human life, in the suppression of religious freedom, in anti-Semitism and anti-Israel, in the promotion of socialism, in lawlessness and disorder, in the support of sexual perversions, and in the appointment of liberal Supreme Court justices who legislate rather than judge.
William Furman,
Lewisburg