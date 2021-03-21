Twenty-five years ago, my family began to vacation at Blue Mountain Lake in the Adirondacks. It is a beautiful, glacier-carved lake at the foot of one of the few “High Peaks” in the West of the Adirondacks State Park. We were amazed by the beauty of the surroundings and the peace of the community at Prospect Point. Something was wrong, though — the fishermen who used to drive the local economy no longer made the trip and the lake was silent without loons or ospreys.
Turns out that acid rain — produced in powerplants in the Midwest and propelled East by the prevailing winds, had acidified the water, eliminating the fish and, with them, the birds and other wildlife that were supported by them. Without fish, there was no sport for fishermen. Blue Mountain Lake was in danger of dying.
Enter the Clean Water Act amendments passed by Congress in 1990 to deal with the negative effects of acid rain on the forests and waterways of the East and Canada. Under a cap-and-trade regulation approach, power plants were required to install expensive scrubbers that removed sulfur dioxide and other pollutants from their emissions. Fairly quickly, the sulfuric acid that had been produced by the mixture of sulfur dioxide and rainwater decreased sharply. Forests began to recover. Lakes became more habitable to fish and other water-dwellers. And at Blue Mountain Lake, the loons returned.
It has been quite a few years since those regulations were passed into federal law, and such bipartisan laws have become harder and harder to obtain. In the past 50 years, climate denial, perpetuated in part by the fossil fuel industry itself, interfered with Congress’ ability to act on the looming threat of a warming, changing world. Now, I think, no one seriously doubts the imminent climate crisis. Wildfires, floods, droughts, hurricanes, and sea level rise around the country are demonstrating the threats of leaving climate action for so long. Although it would have been much easier to meet this threat 50 years ago, federal and state government action, coupled with technological advances and development of regenerative agricultural and sustainable forestry principles, make success very attainable even at this late date.
So, what type of government action would be helpful? It must be effective in bringing down carbon pollution and it must protect the most vulnerable among us. It must keep the U.S. competitive internationally and its agricultural sector vital. And, for a long-term solution, it needs to have bipartisan sponsorship. The Energy Innovation and Carbon Dividend Act (EICDA), introduced in the last session of Congress and expected to be reintroduced soon, ticks all the boxes.
In a nutshell, the EICDA imposes a steadily increasing price on carbon pollution, which is paid directly to Americans in monthly dividends. On-farm fuels used are exempt. A border adjustment protects jobs and products that might be unfairly outcompeted by international companies without a carbon fee. This carbon fee does not grow government. It simply makes pollution-generating industries pay for their harm to the community.
Support for a carbon fee comes from unexpected sources: the American Petroleum Institute recently backed it, as have many fossil fuel companies such as Shell and Exxon-Mobil. Thirty-five hundred respected economists of all political stripes support it as the most effective way to bring down carbon emissions quickly. The conservative Climate Leadership Council has supported it for several years, and Republican Senator Mitt Romney has recently expressed support. New Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen backs it.
This is the time for Congress to take effective and bipartisan action to meet the looming crisis. It has been done before with acid rain. It can be done now. Our Congressman Fred Keller, and Senators Casey and Toomey, should take leadership roles in ensuring the health and safety of their constituents in this age of climate disaster. Far from fearing for the future, they can help us claim a better life.
Kay Cramer, who farms with her husband in southern Snyder County, is president of Seven Mountains Audubon and co-leader of Susquehanna Valley Citizens Climate Lobby.