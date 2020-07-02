“If you can’t admire Joe Biden as a person, then there’s probably — you’ve got a problem.” The words are Senator Lindsey Graham’s (R-SC) in a new ad from Republican Voters Against Trump. Biden and Graham were long-time friends in Washington, once traveling together overseas to resolve issues over the war in Afghanistan.
Joe Biden is known for reaching across the aisle, working with Republicans, and seeking cooperation. It is a reputation he earned as both a senator and, later, as vice president. As Biden once said to a group of Michigan’s mayors, it’s “how to get things done.”
Senate Republican leader Mitch McConnell called him regularly on issues like tax cuts and the deficit, exploring areas where the two parties could work together. Another Republican Senator, Alan Simpson of Wyoming, struck up a friendship with Biden in the 1970s.
In 2017, during a TV appearance on The View, Biden spoke of Republican Senator John McCain, who had recently been hospitalized. Biden referred to the Arizona Senator as “one of my best friends,” even though, said Biden, McCain would go after him “hammer and tongs.”
Time and again, Biden has demonstrated loyalty to his friends, regardless of their politics. In the middle of the 2012 election, he took time to offer a eulogy for Pennsylvania Senator Arlen Specter. And Biden’s friends return that loyalty. When Biden’s son Beau died in 2015, Mitch McConnell was among those at the funeral.
Steve Kusheloff,
Sunbury