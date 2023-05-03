It was a dark, cold, rainy day across Pennsylvania on Monday, but something much brighter and promising was happening under the state Capitol rotunda in Harrisburg.
Legislative leaders from both parties, joined by cancer survivors and advocates from across the commonwealth, gathered to watch Gov. Josh Shapiro sign the first bill of his new administration — a first-of-its-kind law in the nation.
Act 1 of 2023 will require health care insurers to cover preventative breast and ovarian cancer screenings for high-risk women at no cost.
The “landmark legislation,” which passed through the state House and Senate with unanimous affirmative votes, removes out-of-pocket costs associated with genetic testing for hereditary breast, ovarian, prostate and other cancer risks, as well as supplemental breast screenings for women with a high lifetime risk of breast cancer.
“I am proud that the first bill I have signed as governor is a bill that passed both chambers unanimously — with Democrats and Republicans coming together to improve access to critically important health care and save countless lives in Pennsylvania,” Shapiro said during the bill signing event.
“This historic legislation is going to help women fight breast cancer and live healthier lives, and it would not have been possible without the courage, tenacity and bipartisan cooperation of Senate Pro Tempore Kim Ward and (House) Speaker Joanna McClinton,” the governor said. “I believe government can and should be a productive force for good, and this is a real example of the big things we can accomplish in the Commonwealth of Pennsylvania when we work together.”
Sen. Ward, R-Westmoreland County, who introduced the legislation, said her personal experience with breast cancer presented an “opportunity to see where some of the gaps were in the system. With approximately 14,000 new cases of breast cancer per year in Pennsylvania, what this legislature did by getting the bill to Governor Shapiro for his signature will have a hugely positive effect on women’s health and lives.”
State House Speaker Rep. Joanna E. McClinton, D-Philadelphia and Delaware counties, noted that there are about 264,000 cases of breast cancer diagnosed in women and 2,400 cases in men every year.
“For Black women, the statistics are even more alarming, as it is the number one cause of cancer death for Black women at an alarming rate of 31 percent,” she said.
“But there is hope, now as a result of this new law, more Pennsylvanians will have access to the screening and genetic counseling that can lead to an early diagnosis and save lives. This is a testament to the good work we can do for our neighbors across the Commonwealth.”
Indeed, it is.
NOTE: Opinions expressed in The Daily Item’s editorials are the consensus of the publisher, top newsroom executives and community members of the editorial board. Today’s was written by Digital Editor Dave Hilliard.