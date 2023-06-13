A refreshing, productive spirit has emerged this year under the state capitol rotunda.
Lawmakers in Harrisburg continue to demonstrate that they can and will work together, in a bipartisan fashion, to assist Pennsylvanians.
Earlier this year, lawmakers voted unanimously in favor of, and Gov. Josh Shapiro signed Act 1 of 2023, which will require health care insurers to cover preventative breast and ovarian cancer screenings for high-risk women at no cost.
The most recent example occurred this week in the state House of Representatives when 39 Republicans joined all 102 Democrats to support House Bill 1259, which would expand the Child and Dependent Care Enhancement Tax Credit Program and 20 Republicans teamed up with Democrats to approve House Bill 1272, which will create a state-level earned income tax credit to assist lower income, working households.
Both bills now move to the state Senate as negotiations on next year’s state budget continue.
Democrats championed both measures as tax credits for people, not corporations, that are affordable.
The child and dependent care tax credit bill, advanced on Monday, would incrementally raise the potential child care credits across five years, beginning at 30 percent of the federal tax credit in the first year (up to $900 for one child, $1,800 maximum for multiple children) and peaking at 50 percent in 2027 (up to $2,500 for one child and $5,000 maximum).
In a memo to their colleagues, state Rep. Tina M. Davis, D-Bucks County, and Rep. Melissa L. Shusterman, D-Chester County, noted that many parents are delaying their return to the workforce because of the expense of child care.
“It is more cost-efficient to remain at home rather than pay for day care or summer camp,” they wrote. “In Pennsylvania, child care for one child averages almost $12,000 annually. A survey conducted in 2021 showed that 85 percent of parents are spending 10 percent or more of their household income on child care.”
The proposed state-level earned income tax credit — adopted by 31 other states and Washington, D.C. — would equal 25 percent of the federal credit offered to low-to moderate-income workers and families. An estimated 1 million Pennsylvanians claim the existing federal earned income credit and receive, on average, $1,874. Under this proposal, they would receive an additional $450 from the state.
State Rep. Christina D. Sappey, D-Chester County, who introduced the bill, said that for every dollar spent on the earned income tax credit, Pennsylvania would receive $4 back in economic growth and save $3 in spending on social programs.
These are issues that cut across party lines. Bipartisan efforts, like those demonstrated in the advancement of these bills, will continue to address the real, everyday issues facing thousands of Pennsylvania’s individuals and families.
NOTE: Opinions expressed in The Daily Item’s editorials are the consensus of the publisher, top newsroom executives and community members of the editorial board. Today’s was written by Digital Editor Dave Hilliard.