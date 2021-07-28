Nothing that happens to the Mifflinburg Softball all-stars from here on out will ever ease the pain of having a once-in-a-lifetime dream swept out from under them.
One of the more cruel aspects of COVID-19 shutting down so much over the past 16 months has been its impact on kids. For adults, a routine settles in, which makes the special times — vacations, holidays — extra special. But you only get to be a kid once. There is only one chance to receive a high school diploma at graduation or celebrate with friends at prom or win championships.
So when a positive COVID-19 test forced the Union County squad out of the East Regional on Sunday, it was a chance those players won’t ever have again. They’re only 12 once.
And they’ve already missed a chance last year. After reaching states as 10-year-olds, the Mifflinburg all-stars had sights set on a deep run last summer, only to have COVID wipe out all of Little League’s international tournaments.
This was Mifflinburg’s one and only chance at the Little League World Series.
“I’m a grown man, I can handle it. But, how do you tell a group of 13-year-old girls that their dream is dead?” manager Heath Stewart said. “Watching them leave, with the feeling they had a real good shot at the World Series, it was tough.”
Make no mistake, Mifflinburg had a chance to win the East Regional. It won its first game by 11 runs and scored more than any other team in its opening game.
The local all-stars — champions of District 13, Section 3 and of the entire state without a loss — were rolling. Two more wins and they would have been through to next month’s World Series in North Carolina. Who knows what happens then.
The sting will last a while. How could it not?
But there is a life lesson to learn and move forward. The lesson is how to handle disappointment and adversity. A similar thing happened to a team in the Southwest Region tournament; the Colorado champs had a player test positive and the team never started play. In that location, a police presence was needed to diffuse the situation.
There were no such reports out of Connecticut.
“We took them aside, told them as a team, and told their parents,” Stewart, whose daughter is on the team, said. “We said, ‘look, it’s the world we live in right now.”
You can argue fairness all you want, but the rules are the rules.
“It’s the world we live in right now.”
Right now, with variants causing COVID spikes across the country, it was a difficult decision that had to be made.
It can never take anything away from what this team has accomplished. People will always wonder “what if.” It’s natural. But the team still won three of the iconic Little League banners this summer.
They will always be champions.
NOTE: Opinions expressed in The Daily Item’s editorials are the consensus of the publisher, top newsroom executives and community members of the editorial board. Today’s was written by Managing Editor Bill Bowman.