The four outstanding finalists for the Bucknell Small Business Development Center’s annual BizPitch event put on quite a show for a near-standing room-only crowd this week as one of the Valley’s gems offered a glimpse into what they can do.
The crowd was rewarded with a front-row seat to the creativity, passion, expertise and enthusiasm exhibited by the students who made their pitches on a variety of business ideas.
It was no small contest: $10,000 in prize money was awarded. For the first time, the event was shown on live television, broadcast across northeastern and central Pennsylvania on WVIA’s public broadcasting network and online.
Local SBDC head Steve Strumbis dove right in, appropriately heaping praise where it rightly belonged: “It starts with the students. We want to share the stories of what they are working on and those stories are worth sharing,” he said. “We want to give them the biggest stage, the biggest platform to share their stories.”
Their stories were creative and inspirational. Finalist Simbi Maphosa pitched an affordable nebulizer to help people in “low-service” areas with asthma. It was a product near and dear to her. During her pitch to the audience, Maphosa talked about how her grandmother in her native Zimbabwe struggled with asthma, needing to travel as long as two hours for treatment.
Another finalist, Kim Magnotta, talked about struggling with more than a dozen food allergies in her life. She created a mobile app to help food-challenged individuals make the best choices when dining away from home. One group’s app was designed to help youth sports leagues get everyone under the same roof — league administrators, officials, coaches, parents — to share information to avoid constant scheduling problems.
The winners, Stevie Rauch and brothers Will and Ben Carcieri created a music app to give lesser-known artists a chance to create an audience and share their content. Judges were impressed with the potential to create the platform and then sell it to a larger company within a few years.
Judge Anthony Lewis, a 2004 Bucknell graduate and now a VP at Morgan Stanley was glad to come back to offer some advice to his successors, but also to catch a glimpse of the future.
“Entrepreneurship is hard and anytime you have the opportunity to encourage young people it’s worth it,” Evans said. “It’s a great way to give back. I want to see the connection, the connection the person has with their idea and something that makes tremendous sense.”
Job well done by all in pulling off another BizPitch.
NOTE: Opinions expressed in The Daily Item’s editorials are the consensus of the publisher, top newsroom executives and community members of the editorial board. Today’s was written by Editor William Bowman.