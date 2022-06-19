Before he became a presidential candidate, I had come to dislike Donald Trump and mistrust those having affinity for him. I also suspect that it is true that despite the meticulous marshaling of facts by the Select House Committee revealing an increasingly and willfully unhinged Trump casting off the reality that he lost the 2020 election big-time, the hearings will not play much of a role in making non-believers of the Trump loyalists, especially here in rural Pennsylvania.
Even so, a couple of observations are in order.
The second hearing on June 13 did an excellent job of showing, mostly through testimony of individuals close and presumably sympathetic to the former president, two enormous negatives to consider, should he somehow manage to run again for public office: (1) Even though he fundamentally knew better and repeatedly was told so, he was unable to accept the reality that he lost the 2020 election; and (2), as many of us justifiably suspected, his propensity for the expedient lie again revealed him fundamentally to be a con-man, effectively and successfully defrauding many among his base, likely including some of our neighbors, to contribute $275 million, supposedly to fund the failed litigation (over 60 lawsuits) to expose the massive (but non-existent) election fraud he complained of, and which funds were ultimately directed otherwise.
Trump in practice believes that the ends justify the means, or that it’s generally OK to operate on the edge of what is moral, ethical, or even legal, to accomplish a goal.
Unfortunately, the goal in his case was to thwart the will of the voters and remain in office, so that lying brazenly to achieve that goal was OK, even when it wasn’t for so many of his inner circle (including some whose testimony was shared on June 13).
Another reality of our flawed system which gets far too little blame for its role in facilitating threats to democracy like those engineered by the former president in choosing the path to insurrection at the Capitol on Jan. 6, 2021, is the Electoral College and the way it eviscerates the concept of “one person, one vote” democracy.
Trump lost the popular vote in 2016. Even though he lost the popular vote again in 2020 by in excess of 7 million votes, the presently inevitable path to the White House through the Electoral College enabled the false claim, aka the Big Lie, that he was nevertheless the “lawful” winner.
Blame the Electoral College, which gave us George W. Bush in 2000 and Trump in 2016, both counter to the will of the voting majority, for allowing Trump to market the outrageous, thoroughly discredited claim, still held by a majority of Republicans, that he was the true winner in 2020!
The Electoral College reduces the presidential election to a contest in the swing states only, and encourages some, like Trump and the “big-money” interests which benefit from his policies, to plot and scheme to perpetuate rule by popular vote minority.
It is antidemocratic, devalues your vote, encourages strategic mischief, and needs to be declawed. A step in the right direction would be the National Popular Vote Interstate Compact, which Pennsylvania has yet to accept.
Trump has demonstrated that one person, one vote democracy is too fragile a creature to bear the weight of the albatross of the Electoral College on its back. Give your vote for president the weight it deserves by instructing your legislators in Pennsylvania to support the NPVIC.
Joe DeCristopher lives in Lewisburg.