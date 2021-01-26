Representative Dan Meuser has sent out a letter trying to excuse his recent reprehensible behavior, saying “As an elected official, I have a responsibility to be the people’s voice in Washington. There are many, many across the commonwealth who do indeed feel disenfranchised.” Yes, many Pennsylvanians feel disenfranchised, because Republicans from the top down have spread a blizzard of lies for months.
Meuser claims that Nancy Pelosi’s objections to the 2004 election — specifically in Ohio — justify his own actions to have Pennsylvania’s election results thrown out. But Pelosi referred to very specific issues: voting-machine shortages in urban precincts; voters in those places intimidated by Republican agents; and Democrats’ names wrongly purged from registration lists. In other words, some people in Ohio did not get to vote. No one, even Rep. Meuser, can claim that Pennsylvania officials did not count every vote; in fact, Rep. Meuser wants to throw out votes, potentially as many as all seven million votes cast by Pennsylvania’s citizens. Whether this would change the results of the presidential election is beside the point: It would disenfranchise every Pennsylvanian.
Lastly, Meuser piously says “It is very important now to avoid actions that would further divide our people.”
After four years of eagerly supporting the most divisive president in the history of this nation, and months of continuing to spread lies about fraud, and then voting to disenfranchise his own constituents, Rep. Meuser has a lot of gall telling us to all come together and sing “Kumbaya.”
Oren Helbok,
Bloomsburg