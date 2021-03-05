Congressman Keller, you must think that all of us have a 10 minute, or less, memory.
“Millions are falling into poverty, and Ron Johnson — who loves tax cuts for the rich — is blocking help.” — Ben Wikler, chairman of the Wisconsin Democratic Party.
Former President Trump said to his rich friends about the Republican “tax cut” of 2017-18 that “You all just got a lot richer,” including Trump himself.
So you and your Republican friends have no trouble at all with tax cuts for the rich — disguised as “middle income tax cuts” — but, you have a problem with tax money going out to the actual middle class — and lower — who are truly hurting during the pandemic.
Thank you, Donald Trump and Republican friends, for being the original deficit causers.
I looked up the definition of hypocrisy. Here it is: “The practice of engaging in the same behavior or activity for which one criticizes another or the practice of claiming to have moral standards or beliefs to which one’s own behavior does not conform. In moral psychology, it is the failure to follow one’s own expressed moral rules and principle.”
I realize that during the Republican tax cut you were still a state legislator in Harrisburg. But why am I 99.9% sure that, if you were in Washington, you would have definitely supported the “tax cut.” So, if the shoe fits.
Michael Tucci Jr.,
Mount Pleasant Mills