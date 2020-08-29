Bloomsburg University became the first Valley college to pull the plug on in-person instruction this week. It is our hope the communities at Bucknell and Susquehanna universities can insolate the students more effectively as the semesters kick into high gear.
Making this work was always going to involve a lot of trust. School officials and faculty across the nation are putting their faith in students to do the right things when they aren’t in class, either in-person or remotely, if they are in a campus setting.
For college students, that covers a lot of free time.
Unlike Bucknell and Susquehanna, a significant portion of Bloomsburg’s student body lives off-campus, which creates a much more difficult community to maintain, regardless of the mitigation measures put into place. No SU students and only about 250 Bucknell students live off-campus.
At Bloomsburg, the number is closer to 4,800. That represents a lot of students to track and hope are doing the right thing 24/7.
It took less than two weeks for Bloomsburg to have 119 positive tests, including 118 students, and one staffer. Of the 118 student positives, only 20 were students living in one of Bloomsburg’s residence halls.
University president Bashar Hanna said in an email Thursday the decision was made, in part, because of a “concerning trend in positive COVID-19 cases within the BU community. With care and concern for the safety and well-being of our students, faculty, and staff, their families and our neighbors in the Town of Bloomsburg, it is clear that we must make this transition and modify our on-campus operations to protect our community from the continued spread of the COVID-19 virus.”
Note Hanna’s reference to the town of Bloomsburg. The relationship between a town and the university is always critical, but never more so than it is now. They both rely heavily on each other.
Town officials are trying to do their part. According to published reports, three university students were fined $1,000 for hosting a large off-campus gathering, a decision made in violation of the town’s ordinance against the practice.
We understand that college-age individuals aren’t hit as hard by the coronavirus — Pennsylvanians 20-29 have the highest case total at nearly 23,000 while no residents under the age of 25 have died according to state data. We also know that in some places, where hundreds or thousands of students live off-campus, the threat of community spread remains very real, particularly if students aren’t following proper mitigation efforts.
Given the circumstances and the early actions of students, Bloomsburg University made the right decision.
We hope it won’t need to be made at Bucknell and Susquehanna.
NOTE: Opinions expressed in The Daily Item’s editorials are the consensus of the publisher, top newsroom executives and community members of the editorial board. Today’s was written by Managing Editor Bill Bowman.